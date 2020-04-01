Police on Tuesday in a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, issued a warrant to pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church for six counts of violation of the governor’s decree banning large gatherings.

“Mr. Spell will spend his day in court where he will be held accountable for his reckless and irresponsible decisions that have endangered the health of his congregation and our community,” added Corcoran.

“We have not broken any law. We will not break any law,” said Spell.

“We will continue to have a church,” he said. “This is an overshoot on the part of the government. They are asking us as a government to stop practicing our freedom of religion. And we have a mandate from God to come together and come together and continue to do what we do. “

By Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana had recorded more than 5,200 cases of coronavirus and 239 deaths, through CNN’s account

Since President Donald Trump declared the Coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, most churches, mosques, synagogues and temples have temporarily closed.

But there have been some outliers.

Florida deputy sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested another Pentecostal pastor, Rodney Howard-Browne , which also continued to host major services at its mega-church in Tampa despite public orders urging residents to stay at home.

Howard-Browne’s lawyer said the church respected guidelines for social distancing and accused local lawmakers of violating her religious freedom.

Spell said his Life Tabernacle church in Central, Louisiana, had drawn about 1,000 people to his service on March 22, in part by transporting people from five parishes. He also held church services on Tuesday.

Spell told CNN that he believed the pandemic was “politically motivated”.

He also told CNN that several members of his congregation were suspended from work after their employers saw videos of them worshiping at Spell Church and were concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

Corcoran said that many officials, including the sheriff, the state police, the fire marshal, and a White House evangelist, have all tried to persuade Spell to shut down in the past two weeks.

But “Spell has clearly expressed his intention to continue breaking the law,” said Corcoran.

“It is not a problem of religious freedom, and it is not a question of politics,” added the police chief. “We are facing a public health crisis and we expect community leaders to lead by example and obey the law.”