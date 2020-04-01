In Port-au-Prince, ten years after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, basic medical care may be almost impossible to find. But Saint-Boniface hospital, in Fond-des-Blancs, has become a beacon beacon for Haitian hope. For more than two million people on the southern peninsula of the island, it is the only place to get an emergency cesarean and the only neonatal intensive care unit available. Jeff Glor visits to find out what makes this place work when so many others have failed. For more information on Health Equity International, which oversees Saint-Boniface, visit healthequityintl.org.