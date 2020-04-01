Russian military transport aircraft laden with medical equipment took off early Wednesday from an airfield outside Moscow and headed for the United States following a conversation between President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a report.

Putin offered supplies to help fight the coronavirus pandemic during a phone call with Trump on Monday, which focused on how to respond to the epidemic, Reuters reported.

“Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing the Interfax news agency.

The Russian Embassy said on its Twitter account that Moscow had sent aid while Trump predicted that the death toll in the United States could be between 100,000 and 240,000 and in the hope that the Trump administration would would do the same if the epidemic became serious in Russia.

“Above all, when he offers assistance to his American colleagues, President Putin is guided by the following consideration: when the manufacturers of medical equipment grow, they will be able to do the same if necessary”, tweet says.

Trump said on Monday that he had spoken to Putin and suggested that Russia would send aid.

“I have to say that we have great relationships with many countries,” said Trump. “China sent us stuff, which was great. Russia sent us a very large quantity of material, medical material, which was very pleasant. “

Russia has reported more than 2,000 cases of the virus, but many health experts have questioned the accuracy of the data.