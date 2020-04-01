sPart 10 in a series analyzing the Brooklyn Nets.

After the impressive Rodions Kuruc rookie season ended, the Nets felt they had flown in the second round. Now that his second season is suspended, there are questions about him – both on and off the field.

Kurucs’ game was up and down with his confidence, inconsistent following an alleged off-season incident. He was arrested on September 3 for allegedly choking on his girlfriend in a June 27 spit in his Brooklyn apartment. He has faced legal problems since.

The young Latvian entered and left the court, his appearance scheduled for Monday being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic which suspended the NBA season.

“The case has been administratively adjourned,” Kurucs lawyer Alex Spiro told The Post. “[A] a new date will finally be set. “

Kurucs has already had five court appearances for the offense of assault for tort. Sources told the Post that he grabbed a knife and threatened to kill himself during the spat, before throwing his girlfriend on a bed and slapping her.

Spiro has denied these disturbing allegations. But whatever the legal outcome – and the courts are largely on a waiting schedule, like the NBA – it is obvious that Kurucs was not in the best headspace when the season started, with its problems off-field undermining its game.

“Yes, of course, of course. But yes, now I’m ready, “Kurucs told the Post last month.” I work with a sports psychologist. I worked with myself, trying to figure out what [the Nets] want me, what i need to do … just read the game, make the right decision. “

It seemed to serve Kurucs well.

A shy player who spent the first part of the season questioning and hesitating to shoot has suddenly become one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA.

In the last three weeks of January, he reached 46.9% scalding with 2.5 attempts per game from the back of the arc. He broke with a 19-point high on January 10, hitting four of the five points to help the Nets beat a seven-game skid with an impressive win over Miami.

“Last year, he was a good shooter. He came this year and was afraid to shoot and everyone said, “What happened?” And when he finally started shooting, he couldn’t miss it. And everyone was like, “Why didn’t you start a month ago?” Asked Spencer Dinwiddie rhetorically during the latter part of Kurucs.

“He was never a bad shooter, but he came this season acting like he didn’t want to shoot. And we were like “Bro, what are you doing?” And when he finally released the clip, he still didn’t miss it. “

But it was put aside. From the time the calendar was returned to February, Kurucs only appeared in half of the 18 games before the coronavirus stopped. It went from fire to rotation.

Many had greater hopes for Kurucs entering the season. Taken in 40th place in the 2018 draft, he was the least drafted player to have been named to the 2019 Rising Stars game during the All-Star Weekend. And it was not just an individual game last season, but directly bringing the energy, tenacity and grain needed by the Nets.

The Nets were 36-27 when Kurucs played last season and 28-18 when he started, compared to only 14-22 when he didn’t.

But this season, he has seen his NBA appearances drop from 63 to 39, playing 10 times for Long Island after playing just four G-League tips as a rookie. His scoring average halved from 8.5 to 4.2, and his game took a hit. With two more seasons in his rookie contract, the Nets will need to succeed Kurucs to make the most of him.