SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – It’s been about two weeks since restaurants closed rest areas in Ohio due to the coronavirus, so the management team at a local restaurant has been preparing meals for employees.

Every two days, the leaders of Cooper’s Falcon at Kenwood can be found in the kitchen of the restaurant, preparing meals for employees. General Manager Mark Saadallah said the staff are like one big family, so preparing meals for nearly 200 employees is just one more example for everyone to take care of each other.

“They arrive at six or seven in the morning, they cook, prepare and organize and label,” said Saadallah. “Cooper’s Hawk wanted to help everyone and make sure everyone had food to go.”

Meals are not just for employees. The managers prepare enough food for the whole family, including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the kids.

“It’s not just for [the employees]”Saadallah said.” Someone is having a meal for him and his mother, he and his wife … “

“It was truly a blessing,” said Victoria Peters, a waitress at Cooper’s Hawk and a graduate student from UC. “It’s so nice not to have to worry about going to the grocery store or having to worry about the food shortage in these difficult times.”

Cooper’s Hawk also gave its employees a one-time bonus to help them financially.

Cooper’s Hawk resumed serving takeout orders last week, but restaurant management said it was determined to feed and care for its employees as well.

“I really hope it’s something that people pass on,” said Peters. “I hope they can go to their own community and spread kindness and positivity.”