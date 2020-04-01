Are we moving a little closer to the day when the machines can read our minds?

Scientists have developed a system using artificial intelligence that can transform brain function into text. Currently, it works on nerve patterns that are interpreted when someone is speaking out loud, but there is hope among researchers that it could eventually be used for patients who are unable to speak or write.

“We’re not there yet, but we think this could be the foundation of a speech prosthesis,” said Joseph Makin, co-author of research at the University of California, San Francisco. told The Guardian.

Makin and his colleagues recruited four participants who had been implanted with electrode systems to monitor epileptic seizures.

Participants were asked to read aloud the 50 set sentences several times, such as “Tina Turner is a pop singer” and “Those thieves stole 30 jewels.” The researchers followed their nervous activity as they spoke.

All of this information was then fed into the machine learning algorithm according to the work of the researchers published in Nature Neuroscience, a type of artificial intelligence program that transformed the brain function data of each spoken phrase into a series of numbers.

The algorithm first produced nonsense sentences. However, as each set of words was compared to phrases that were actually read aloud, the results gradually improved. Next, the researchers experimented with the system to produce written text only on brain function during speech.

It produced varying degrees of accuracy, but for one participant only 3% of each sentence had to be corrected.

Christian Herff, an expert at Maastricht University who was not involved in the study, told The Guardian that the study was exciting because the system used less than 40 minutes of exercise data for each participant and instead of a small collection of phrases, the millions of hours usually required.

“By doing so, they are achieving a level of precision that has not yet been achieved,” he said.