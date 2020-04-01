The country’s largest infectious disease expert has said that recently published research suggesting that the coronavirus can travel 27 feet and stay in the air for hours is “terribly misleading”.

“I am sorry but I was troubled by this report because it is misleading,” White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday of shocking headlines arising from

Research of the associate professor of MIT, Lydia Bourouiba.

Bourouiba, whose research on the dynamics of coughing and sneezing has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, warns that the current social distancing guidelines for staying 6 feet away are inadequate and out of date.

The scientist writes that “pathogenic droplets of all sizes can travel from 23 to 27 feet”.

But Fauci noted during a press briefing Tuesday at the White House that it would take a “very, very robust, vigorous, sneezing achoo”, so that the droplets are even close to covering such a distance.

The esteemed doctor even feigned a powerful sneeze on stage as an example of what it would take to propel the droplets so far.

“So if you go well back and go, achoo,” said Fauci, leaning back and then pushed forward, “and go like that, you could get 27 feet.”

He added, “It is not practical. It is not practical. “

Bourouiba fears that the current guidelines are “too simplified” and “limit the effectiveness of the proposed interventions” against the deadly pandemic.