The hedge fund empire founded by billionaire Jim Simons has taken a few hits as the coronavirus pandemic shakes up stocks, The Post learned.

As of Friday, two funds managed by hedge fund company Renaissance Technologies at Simons posted double-digit losses for the year, sources said.

The Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund fell 17% on Friday – compared to a 24% drop in the Dow Jones industrial average – while the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha lost 13% over the same period, sources said.

Simons, 82, was a mathematician when he founded RenTech in 1982 and is still revered on Wall Street for the Medallion fund, which is open only to current and former employees and has reportedly claimed double-digit annual returns, net of fees, for decades.

He retired in 2010 but is still enjoying the funds and is worth about $ 21.6 billion. It is an arrangement that regularly places Simon on the list of wealthiest hedge fund managers, including his 2019 list released last week.

RenTech manages $ 130 billion in assets, according to the filings.

Hedge funds have generally taken it under the chin while the coronavirus pandemic raised fears of a global recession, even overturning powerful quantitative funds.

“A lot of quantitative funds have been hammered in this area because there is no model for it,” a macro trader told The Post.

“The guys who bounced back covered their losses, used different strategies,” said the person. “RenTech only quantifies.”