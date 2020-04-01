Diouf had been treated in his country of origin, Senegal, before dying, confirmed the Senegalese president Macky Sall.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“Charismatic”

Diouf was president of Marseille from 2005 to 2009. He was the first black president of a large European club.

Previously, he was a journalist and player agent, representing Marcel Desailly, Samir Nasri and Didier Drogba.

“Journalist, agent, president of Olympique de Marseille from 2005 to 2009, Pape Diouf devoted his whole life to the service of football”, explained a Professional Football League (LFP) declaration

“Member of the LFP board of directors from September 2007 to June 2009, Pape Diouf will be remembered as a charismatic and passionate director.

“At this moment of great sadness for French football, the LFP offers its condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to Olympique de Marseille.”

During Diouf’s mandate, Marseille twice finished second in Ligue 1 and was a finalist in two French Cups.

“A great man”

The year after he left, the club won the league with many players whom he helped sign by playing key roles.

“Today French football has lost a great man”, said former Liverpool and France striker Djibril Cisse. “I will always remember our discussion a month before I signed for OM, and even more so those that we had after my injury.

“When Pope calls me and says:” I have only one word, we agreed on your signature at OM, and your injury will not change (my opinion) what I think of your quality and the fact that you are a player made to wear the color of your club in the heart of Olympique de Marseille. Deep respect for this man. ”

Nasri, who left Marseille to join Arsenal in 2008, spoke of the effect Diouf had on his flourishing career.

“Few people in the world of football have touched me or made an impact like you have had in my life or in my career,” said the former French international. said on Instagram.

“You have always been a mentor, you were my first agent, you were my president. And it is with a heavy heart that I must say goodbye. You left too early. I will never forget you, Pape Diouf. “