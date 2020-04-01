Opera singer Plácido Domingo, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, says he is at home and feels “good”.

“Fortunately, from the first symptom, I was, as usual, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidity, so the COVID 19 infection was immediately suspected and it helped me a lot” , the 79-year-old woman wrote in a statement posted on social media Monday.

Domingo had a fever and cough before deciding to get tested, he wrote in a March 22 article. Facebook post announcing its positive results. He and his family remained “individually isolated” as long as it was medically necessary, he said at the time.

“I am continuing my therapy and resting,” said the tenor, now baritone, on Monday. “I am thinking now of those who suffer and of all those who work generously to save lives.”

Domingo also referred to “confused and incorrect information” which he said was circulating about his health. It is unclear whether this referred to reports from a few days ago that he had been hospitalized in Acapulco. The Spaniard has long-standing ties to Mexico.

The singer’s spokesman said at the time that the opera star “would stay in the hospital for as long as the doctors deemed necessary until a full recovery was hoped for”.

Domingo, whose career spanned six decades and includes a dozen Grammys and two Emmys, was general manager of the Los Angeles Opera from 2003 until his resignation last October amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, L.A. Opera said it found the allegations credible. Investigators interviewed 44 people and reported 10 allegations of improper conduct between 1986 and 2019.