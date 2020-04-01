In order to ship much needed equipment, the Ministry of Defense must be assigned a location to send it by the civil authorities who must decide where the items are most needed.

“There was a discussion with HHS about where to send them. And then they said hey wait, we’re trying to take a look at the request that’s required, and so we were asked to wait while there was just a triage on it. And I won’t speak on behalf of them, but we were able to provide 2,000, “said Lieutenant-General Giovanni Tuck.

Tuck said he had no details about the HHS decisions, but added that “we have not provided any, because since last night we have been asked to hold on to the ones we have, and then we will push them when they’re ready for them. “

He pointed out that there are 1,000 fans fully ready to ship as soon as the Pentagon has a destination to send them to. The other 1,000 can also be assembled and dispatched within a few days of receiving the order indicated.

Uncertainty arises as health experts continue to say there is a serious need for more respirators and ventilators to cope with the surge in coronavirus patients in hospitals across the country. Health professionals have also asked for help with virus testing, but days after Pentagon officials offered help in this area, it is unclear if they have started. .

Pentagon civilian officials have repeatedly stated that they provide five million N-95 respirators and respirators. So far, only 1.5 million masks have been shipped by the Pentagon. Another 500,000 are to be shipped within a few days.

But HHS and FEMA have given DoD no indication of when or where they specifically want the other three million items to be sent.

An HHS official told CNN that “many DOD ventilators are deployable ventilators and require special training, while National HHS Strategic Stock (SNS) ventilators are the types of ventilators commonly used by American hospitals and are better suitable for immediate use. ”

The same official noted that other ventilators have been deployed with military deployments, such as those aboard Navy hospital ships in California and New York that treat non-Covid-19 patients.

FEMA spokesperson Lizzie Litzow did not comment on the fact that the Pentagon fans were not deployed, but said the government is working to ensure that “the fans are shipped to the states in quantity needed to manage the immediate crisis. In the case of ventilators, the is defined as the requirements necessary to maintain life within 72 hours. “

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at a press briefing on March 17 that the department was ready to distribute up to 2,000 fans “as needed”.

“We are ready to distribute to HHS up to 2,000 deployable fans for use as needed. These machines are different from their civilian counterparts and require special training to operate, but we are committed to meeting HHS requirements of all possible ways, “he said. at the time.

“The department has made available our 14 certified coronavirus test laboratories for testing non-DOD personnel, and we will soon be offering two additional laboratories for this purpose. We hope this will provide excess capacity for the civilian population,” added Esper.

During this briefing, Esper acknowledged that “when you look at the number of people who might need fans, 2,000 don’t put a lot of effort into it, but we can offer what we have.”

It is unknown if the Pentagon has tested civilians

In addition, it remains unclear whether the Pentagon has tested civilian patients for the virus more than two weeks after Esper announced it had offered to do so.

“We are not making the most of our capacity in our laboratories around the world,” said the Joint Surgeon Brigade. General Paul Friedrichs said at a press conference at the Pentagon last week, adding that the Defense Department currently operates 16 laboratories capable of carrying out the test.

“We have not received from RFA a request for assistance from the HHS of which I am aware,” he said. “But we have capabilities in some of our laboratories. We identified it with HHS.”

Hours after the Pentagon said it had not received a request for assistance with testing, HHS told CNN it had since made an “initial request for assistance” with the Department of Defense .

“HHS has submitted an initial request for assistance to DOD and the two departments are currently evaluating the partnership capacities on the tests,” said the HHS press release.

CNN has contacted the Pentagon for an update but has yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, the military continues to face an increasing number of positive cases in its ranks.

As of Tuesday morning, 716 US servicemen had tested positive for the virus. and The first military death linked to Covid-19 was announced on Monday.

The outbreak is the latest sign that the virus has become a challenge to national security.

Beyond its spread within the armed forces, key U.S. commanders around the world have previously expressed concern that when allies close their borders and travel, there is a risk that military readiness will begin to deteriorate. degrade, according to several defense officials.

However, the Defense Ministry said in a press release on Monday that it had “adopted dramatic mitigation measures to protect service members, civilian employees, contractors and their families from the coronavirus.”

“These include making social isolation mandatory, ending certain work and training activities, and providing testing and care to members of our community.”