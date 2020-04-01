Vice President Mike Pence has ordered a review of aid procedures to other countries after a phone call revealed that a Trump administration official had requested medical supplies from a foreign country that the states United provided essential equipment, according to a report.

Pence, who leads the efforts of the White House Coronavirus task force, has imposed a moratorium on overseas shipments of USAID protective equipment stocks and wants supplies to be sent to the United States. United instead, Politico reported Tuesday evening.

The task force will also review all USAID deliveries to countries requesting personal protective equipment that, according to US health experts, is absolutely necessary in US hospitals to treat patients infected with coronavirus.

Pence also instructed his staff to ensure that the review process does not delay aid to coronaviruses in countries assisting the United States.

The incident that sparked the actions occurred last week when a Trump administration official called his counterparts in Thailand to request protective equipment for doctors and nurses. The Thai official responded by saying that a second USAID shipment of the same supplies was on its way to Bangkok.

Staff members of the Trump administration immediately suspended the shipment.

They feared that such snafus could confuse or even offend their allies and scandalize the Americans who hear reports of a shortage of protective equipment at home every day amid growing numbers of deaths.

The report, citing an official close to USAID, said the review is more likely to have the task force review the procedures.

“They’re really trying to tell the difference between making sure that the Americans get everything they need and starting to provide help elsewhere, and the vice president’s supervision slows down the decision-making process,” the person said. Politico.