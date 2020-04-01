A-Rod is A-Phony, according to Paul Lo Duca.

The former Mets catcher tore Alex Rodriguez apart on Monday, calling the former Yankees’ third base player “one of the most bogus people in the world” and throwing cold water on his supposed buyout story.

“People know, I’m not a fan and I’m sorry” Lo Duca said Monday on “Moosie and Maggie” from WFAN.

“I will never be a fan. I just think he’s one of the most fake people in the world. The way it is put on a pedestal now is beyond me. “

Rodriguez and Lo Duca both admitted having used DEP during their career. Lo Duca was named in the Mitchell report, connecting him to the use of steroids and human growth hormones. Rodriguez, meanwhile, initially denied using steroids at the start of his career, but later admitted that he did, and then found himself caught in the biogenesis scandal. He received the longest steroid suspension in the history of MLB.

Six years later, Rodriguez has largely changed his public perception, going from the black sheep of baseball to a popular ESPN analyst “Sunday Night Baseball”.

But Lo Duca does not buy it.

“I was in the Mitchell report, something I will never be proud of and something that was a mistake on my part a long time ago,” said Lo Duca, who is now a contributor to the Barstool Sports and Action Network.

“But I understood it.” I did not lie. Immediately became owner, it was over, and people can judge me as they want to judge me. I do not care. But when you lie completely for years after years after years after years, you cash 260 million and people say to themselves, “Well, he succeeded”, well, hell yeah, he succeeded. He has been paid more than $ 500 million during his career, I hope he will have money where he can do what he wants with it. So now his relationship with JLo has brought him to a level such that he is a saint, give me a break! “

Rodriguez’s fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, was also not immune to Lo Duca’s scathing rant.

“And by the way, she made advertisements for Fiat,” said Lo Duca. “I will never forgive him for Fiat. Because if JLo has ever sat that cute little ass in a Fiat, I am a 10 foot Indian.”