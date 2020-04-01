Matthew Slater, now the longest-serving New England Patriots player, thinks the NFL’s most successful organization must forge a new identity without Tom Brady as quarterback.

Brady, 42, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent earlier this month after 20 seasons – and six Super Bowl titles – with the Pats.

“When you talk about Tom and all that he represents for this organization and our team, much of our identity in the past 20 years is centered on him. Anytime you walk away from a player like that, it’s a big task, “said Slater on a conference call Monday, according to ESPN. “You have to find a way to manage it personally and deal with it.

“I think as a team, obviously, we’re going to have to deal with that Tom is gone. Do it in a healthy way and be able to move on.”

Slater, a team captain, has been named to eight Pro Bowls on special teams in 13 seasons with the Pats. 34-year-old offensive tackle tackle Jackie Slater says more will need to fill the locker room after Brady’s departure.

“We are going to have to find a new identity for ourselves. I think part of that identity will be built on things that we have always stood for and will continue to stand for as long as this organization is run by the people over whom it is run, “said Slater. “It’s going to be altruism, hard work, doing what’s best for the football team, serving each other, not having the slightest hope that things will be delivered to us.

“There is certainly going to be an evolution that occurs in our locker rooms, an evolution that occurs within our offense. This time was going to come one way or another. What is the void, how to fill it, I can’t really talk about it yet. I think it’s important that the guys stay with themselves. “

Unless a contract or free agent is signed, the Patriots are currently boasting of the 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and companion Brian Hoyer on their quarterback depth chart.

Yet New England allowed the fewest points and yards in the NFL last season by winning its 11th consecutive AFC East title and 16th in the past 17 seasons under head coach Bill Belichick.

“I don’t think the goals change at all. The standard does not change at all. The pillars on which we stand, they don’t change at all, ”said Slater. “If you enter the season with a defeatist mindset, you cannot expect to succeed.

“We have a great opportunity. We have a lot of good soccer players. We have a great coaching staff. … We have to enter the season expecting more from ourselves than anyone outside the building expects from us. We must move forward with the same motivation, the same focus, the same determination. If we don’t, you shouldn’t even set foot in the building, because we’re already going to be beaten. “