ESPN commentator and former tennis player Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video he posted on Twitter on Tuesday, but said he feels better because he remains in quarantine in the basement of his house in Westchester, New York.

McEnroe, 53, said he “had minor symptoms” and had self-isolated 10 or 11 days ago. It has recently had positive results.

“The good news is that I feel good,” said John McEnroe’s younger brother McEnroe. “My symptoms have passed. I really feel 100%. “

He congratulated his wife, Melissa, for taking care of him while he and their family were quarantined at home. “Let’s grab this thing. Let’s nail this thing,” he said.

In addition, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, is in the process of becoming a temporary hospital in response to the demand created by the spread of COVID-19.

According to tennis.com, the indoor training center will become the site of 350 hospital beds and the Louis Armstrong stadium will become a commissioner who will feed hospital workers and those seeking help. The configuration should become operational next week.

In addition, officials from the All England Lawn Tennis Club – which hosts Wimbledon – are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. They are expected to cancel this year’s tournament, the first cancellation since World War II. The French Open, originally scheduled from May 24 to June 7, has been postponed and postponed to September 20 to October 4.