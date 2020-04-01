Patrick McEnroe is the last sports figure to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former tennis player and presenter of ESPN said on Tuesday that he had visited a driving test site in Westchester County and had just retrieved the results showing that he had COVID- 19.

“This is the bad news,” said McEnroe, 53, in a video posted to his Twitter account. “The good news is that I feel good. My symptoms have passed. I really feel 100%. My wife Melissa does an incredible job taking care of the house, taking care of the children and myself. We have been in full quarantine, our entire home, for well over two weeks now. I encourage everyone to do the same. Let’s grab this thing. Let’s nail this thing. “

McEnroe said he had been in his basement for 11 days after experiencing “some minor symptoms”. But now that he’s feeling better, he’s encouraging others to do what they can to fight the coronavirus.

“I’m an example of someone who was able to fight and I’m doing great,” said McEnroe, youngest brother of the Hall of Fame John McEnroe. “Reflections and prayers to all of those struggling with this. We have to do our part. We have to listen. And we have to stay at home.

“I love you everyone and thank you for your support.”