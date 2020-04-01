The world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer and the leading smartphone brand in China have reopened their headquarters in Shenzhen and another Office nearby in early February, after the end of a government-ordered lockout.

While the severe travel and work restrictions have been lifted, daily office life has changed dramatically.

At Huawei headquarters, it is now impossible to win customers and have dinner. The sales and marketing team, for example, cannot invite executives from transportation companies to Shenzhen and bring them into a brand new showroom showcasing Huawei’s 5G network equipment. The team now organizes virtual tours instead.

Health application

Employees must adopt new habits. They must complete a “daily health check-in” using a mobile application before being allowed into Huawei offices. CNN Business received images of the app through a Huawei spokesperson. Staff must confirm that they have no fever or other symptoms of coronavirus and that they are not in quarantine. If they forget to complete the questionnaire, their employee identity card stops working until a manager gives the clear.

The impact is also visible, said the spokesperson. There are fewer buses shuttling around Huawei’s sprawling campus, and those on duty have blocked every two rows to ensure people stay at a safe distance. This means that more employees are driving their own cars and competing for space in Huawei staff parking lots.

Al desko meal

Staff cafeterias are closed. Lunch boxes are delivered to a central point before being distributed in the building. Everyone was invited to eat at their desk.

Huawei’s new routine illustrates how, even if China tries to restart its economy as the epidemic subsides, life is anything but normal.

If there is one positive lesson the company has learned from the pandemic so far, it is that “you don’t have to sit face to face to have a good meeting, and you don’t really all of you sit in one room to have a good press conference, “said Xu Tuesday.

While the immediate crisis may have passed, Huawei is now operating in a very different business environment.

The pandemic has caused “unexpected new challenges, such as economic decline, financial turmoil and shrinking market demand,” said Xu. Smartphone sales in China plummeted this quarter, as the country practically stopped to contain the epidemic.

Huawei has worked with customers around the world to ensure that the Internet can handle the ramp-up of online activities, such as virtual meetings and school classes, and streaming TV shows.

Last year, the company reported annual revenue of 858.8 billion yuan ($ 121 billion), up 19% from the previous year, with net profit of 62.7. billion yuan (8.8 billion US dollars).

Google GOOGL (( Looking ahead, Xu said 2020 would be a “crucial year” for Huawei, as it is still on this blacklist, which means the company’s latest smartphones remain cut off frommobile services and popular apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

Meanwhile, with the rapidly growing coronavirus pandemic “we don’t have time yet to predict or assess what our annual figures will look like,” said Xu.

“For 2020, we will do everything we can to continue to survive,” he added.