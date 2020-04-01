Pressure had intensified on the White House to launch a special registration period to allow uninsured people to buy Obamacare policies. The decision came on the same day as President Donald Trump warned of a two week painful stretch to come as infections continue to spread.

Democratic lawmakers asked administration officials to temporarily reopen trade several weeks ago. In addition, two major groups in the health insurance industry wrote in mid-March to Congressional leaders demanding such a decision.

“Given the risk posed by Covid-19, it is more important than ever for people to have health coverage,” wrote the CEOs of American’s Health Insurance Plans and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, referring to the coronavirus disease.

Eleven states that run their own Obamacare exchanges, as well as the District of Columbia, have launched special temporary enrollment periods so that their uninsured residents can get coverage outside of the usual time frame. Open registration generally runs from November 1 to December 15 in the 38 states that use the federal exchange, Healthcare.gov. Almost 28 million non-elderly Americans were uninsured in 2018, according to the latest available data from the Census Bureau. Lack of coverage was a key factor weakness in the nation’s struggle to stem the epidemic. Uninsured Americans may be reluctant to get tested if they feel sick, which could lead to others being infected, experts say. More than 188,000 people tested positive in the United States and about 3,900 died Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. Thousands more went to the emergency room or were hospitalized, potentially racking up hundreds or thousands of dollars in medical bills. Newly unemployed workers who lose their employer coverage are allowed to purchase Obamacare policies within 60 days of their non-insurance.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/7cnG_uZG3NU/index.html