Former President Barack Obama turned to Twitter to insist “all of us, especially the young,” demand better from the government following the Trump administration’s decision to lower the fuel standards of its predecessor.

“We have seen the consequences of those who have denied the warnings of a pandemic too terribly. We can no longer afford the consequences of climate denial,” said Obama. wrote in a Tuesday article on the social media platform.

“All of us, especially young people, must demand better from our government at all levels and vote this fall,” he continued.

The tweet came with a link to a Los Angeles Times article announcing the reduction of Obama-era fuel standards, which have been implemented to fight climate change.

The new rule, according to the Times, comes from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transport and would allow automakers to ignore ambitious gas consumption and emission requirements place by the Obama administration in 2012.

Before, automakers had to produce fleets that would average 55 miles per gallon by 2025. The new Trump era rule will bring that number down to 40 miles per gallon by 2026.

Trump’s likely former challenger in 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden, vowed during the campaign to tighten fuel economy standards to ensure that “100% of new sales of light and medium vehicles will be electrified “

With post wires