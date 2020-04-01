The finalized rule, prepared by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transport, provides that fuel economy and emission standards increase by 1.5% per year, rather than increases of about 5% in the 2012 rule. Under the rule, the standards will increase to 40.4 miles per gallon per model year of 2026, about six miles per gallon less than the 2012 rule.

Introducing the rule, the Trump administration said it was carrying out what it called “this administration’s biggest deregulation initiative.”

The change “reflects the realities of today’s markets,” the administration said, as an increased interest in SUVs compared to small cars and the current use of credits by automakers to achieve their goals.

According to The New York Times, which first reported the details of the finalized rule, a recent draft plan showed that the rule would release nearly a billion additional tonnes of carbon dioxide, as well as 80 billion gallons of gasoline in more.

The administration said on Tuesday that it believed the rule would reduce the average cost of a new car by $ 1,000, which would force more Americans to replace their older vehicles with newer ones with more safety features. advanced. This will lead to fewer deaths on the roads, he said.

The former president was not alone in criticizing the change on Tuesday.

Gina McCarthy, his former EPA administrator who now heads the Natural Resources Defense Council, argued that “emptying clean car standards makes no sense”.

“This will harm the air we breathe, delay progress in tackling the climate crisis and increase the cost of driving. The only winner of this action is the oil industry, which wants us to get stuck behind the wheel of heavy gas drinkers, “said McCarthy. in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, this rule, which should be implemented in late spring, should lead to court challenges in several states.