“We pretty much bring patients to the hospital to die.”

That’s how city paramedic Megan Pfeiffer summed up the grim situation of local coronaviruses at The Post, while describing his grueling work as a front-line emergency worker treating patients in Queens while answering 911 calls.

“It’s been crazy these past few days,” said Pfeiffer, 31, on Monday evening. “We know what we signed up for – even if we didn’t expect it. It’s very painful. We’re all exhausted.”

Pfeiffer, an FDNY paramedic since 2013, is posted to Jamaica Station 50 – and says COVID-19 now accounts for the largest number of 911 calls it manages.

“There are a lot of really sick people. Others are panicked, and as soon as they have symptoms, they call us. Some have a fever, some have shortness of breath, “said Pfeiffer.

“The Queens hospitals I go to are completely full,” she said.

Pfeiffer recalled recently bringing a patient with cardiac arrest to the New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing and the person was immediately admitted and put the last ventilator available in the intensive care unit.

While older adults infected with COVID-19 tend to be seriously ill, she said, she was struck by the number of younger adults she treated who ended up in the hospital ward.

“It’s like triage on the battlefield right now. There are young people aged 20 to 40 sent to intensive care, ”she said.

Her colleagues described similar horror stories.

Pfeiffer said she and other paramedics have been exposed to so many COVID-19 patients that they quarantine themselves to avoid infecting family and friends. She said that she often sleeps at her work station in Jamaica.

“A lot of people don’t go home,” she said.

She and other paramedics and emergency technicians work with the paramedics employed by the city’s fire department emergency services division.

FDNY statistics show how the coronavirus ravaged its ambulatory staff.

About one in four (23%) emergency service workers are currently on sick leave due to COVID-19 illnesses and other injuries. This represents 2,800 paramedics.

A total of 282 FDNY members – EMS firefighters and civilians – tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oren Barzilay, head of Local 2507, the paramedics union, which represents EMS workers, said the coronavirus epidemic has taken its toll on its members.

“It’s really a heartbreaking job. He walks into a house and doesn’t know what to expect, “said Barzilay.

“We take sick people to the hospital without knowing whether they will come out alive or not.” They work in a war zone. Even on September 11, I did not see as many refrigerated trailers used to store bodies outside of hospitals. “

He said that there are EMS units where almost all the workers are sick.

“We have people who sleep in their cars to protect their families. It is a communicable disease, ”said Barzilay.

More than 75,000 New Yorkers across the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than 1,500 have died – New York being the epicenter.