As the number of Covid-19 cases in the UK began to increase, the National Health Service (NHS) realized that it could miss several thousand beds in the ICU.

He hopes the solution lies in a huge convention space in London’s East End, the ExCel Center – a place more used to presenting the latest ventilation technology than to using it.

The Coronavirus Field Hospital will be called NHS Nightingale, named after pioneer nurse Florence Nightingale.

“Oh my God, there is no comparison,” said Natalie Forrest, asked about the hospital scale.

Normally an executive at the Royal Free Hospital in London, Forrest is the operational guru responsible for transforming empty rooms into a functional hospital in less than a week. When fully operational, it will have 4,000 beds. Only a few dozen were ready when a CNN crew visited. Electricians still operated cables, plumbers installed sinks, and large halls were still stacked with machines wrapped in plastic. “Obviously, we don’t want to use these beds,” said Forrest. “If we are to use this facility, which I hope again, we will not … we will need thousands of doctors, nurses and volunteers to run this facility.” Medical director Dr. Alan McGlennan said he was more concerned about the staff than the equipment. “Critical care nurses are very rare,” he said. NHS Nightingale will not be a hospital in the traditional sense of the term. There will be no front door, no waiting rooms. But the site will provide additional life-saving critical care capacity to London hospitals as pressure increases. “We will be receiving patients from London’s intensive care units,” said Forrest. “So, not all types of patients – only patients who are sedated and ventilated and need to be treated in an intensive care unit.” Britain has more than 25,400 cases of coronavirus, with nearly 1,800 deaths, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

