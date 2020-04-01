Instead of watching their own financial crater, closed viewers listening last week’s record-breaking game show “Let’s Make a Deal”.

Television programs across the dial recorded superlatives last week with captive audiences of millions of Americans invited to stay at home because of the coronavirus. Few were as interesting as the renewed fervor for CBS’s “Let’s Make a Deal”, which recorded its most-watched week since the show returned 11 years ago with Wayne Brady as host, said Nielsen.

Cost-conscious viewers also gave “The price is right”, now hosted by Drew Carey, its largest audience in four years, said Nielsen.

It was also a great week for television producer Uber Dick Wolf, whose dramatic trilogy based on Windy City dominates NBC programming. Excluding special crossover episodes, “Chicago Fire” recorded its most popular episode in six years, while “Chicago Med” and “Chicago PD” had their widest audience in four years, said Nielsen.

The dramas produced by Wolf “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” on CBS had a crossover last week, bringing the two relatively new shows to their highest scores.

Nielsen has yet to calculate last week’s figures, but over the past week, overall television use has increased 18% from the same week a year ago. It was up 43% among viewers aged 12 to 17, which raises questions about the level of home schooling.

Increased usage was even more striking in Nielsen’s measurements on streaming. During the week of March 16, Nielsen said that American consumers broadcast 156.1 billion minutes of content. This was more than double the 71.3 billion minutes broadcast in the same week a year earlier, and up from 116.4 billion minutes in the week of March 2 this year.

Twenty-nine percent of the streaming two weeks ago was Netflix programming, and 20% was YouTube, said Nielsen.

CBS was the most popular prime-time network, with an average of 6.3 million viewers and led by the top ratings for “NCIS” this year. NBC had 4.72 million prime-time viewers, ABC 4.66 million, Fox 3.4 million, Univision 1.7 million, ION Television 1.3 million, Telemundo 1.2 million and the CW 600,000 viewers .

The news again dominated the cable world, with Fox News Channel averaging 4.23 million prime time viewers. MSNBC had 2.32 million viewers, CNN 2.19 million, HGTV 1.26 million and TLC 1.13 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led evening news with an average of 11.9 million viewers. The NBC “Nightly News” had 11 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” 7.4 million.

The 20 best shows of the week in prime time, their networks and their viewers:

1. “NCIS”, CBS, 13.2 million.

2. “FBI”, CBS, 10.69 million.

3. “60 minutes”, CBS, 10.51 million.

4. “Chicago Med”, NBC, 9.61 million.

5. “The Voice”, NBC, 9.58 million.

6. “FBI: Most Wanted”, CBS, 9.5 million.

7. “Chicago Fire”, NBC, 9.21 million.

8. “Hawaii Five-0”, CBS, 8.44 million.

9. “Survivor”, CBS, 8.2 million.

10. “The Masked Singer”, Fox, 8.03 million.

11. “It’s us”, NBC, 7.98 million.

12. “Chicago PD”, NBC, 7.76 million.

13. “American Idol (Sunday)”, ABC, 7.32 million.

14. “911”, Fox, 7.04 million.

15. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 7.02 million.

16. “NCIS: Los Angeles”, CBS, 7.01 million.

17. “Station 19”, ABC, 6.89 million.

18. “The Good Doctor”, ABC, 6.82 million.

19. “MacGyver”, CBS, 6.72 million.

20. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, ABC, 6.54 million.