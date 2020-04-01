The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23 and 25.

But what will it look like? It is a work in progress.

“Planning remains fluid,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president for club affairs and league events on Tuesday.

“We are confident that we can deliver a powerful, competitively fair and unifying project,” he said.

The three-day event has been moved from Las Vegas to the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, and will be conducted in remote locations, including video connectivity with approximately 50 prospects in their homes, as well as the ability to ” to draw “virtually certain currents and former players, and even fans.

O’Reilly described it as a center and aisle format, with Commissioner Roger Goodell in the center announcing the choices, and aisles extending to 32 club locations.

The league has defined four basic principles for the event, which will be broadcast by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network:

Ensure that the selection process is competitive, fair, efficient and safe for everyone involved. Celebrate all project perspectives in this life-changing moment, welcome them to the NFL family even if we do it remotely. Engaging and offering an escape for fans. Tell human stories on television and on social networks. Allow fan access so that fans can meet virtually and share their passion for their team. Use the three days of the project to help support and raise funds for the most vulnerable and affected by the coronavirus crisis.

O’Reilly said the league would maintain consistent health guidelines across all sites, including the homes of prospects. These include no more than 10 people in each room, each being at a physical distance of at least 6 feet from each other; constant hand hygiene; and anyone who is sick, has fever, or upper respiratory symptoms stay away.

In other news, the NFL plans to publish its 2020 calendar after the draft, and no later than May 9.