While other professional sports in the country have been postponed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL still intends to start the 2020 season on time.

“That’s my expectation,” NFL executive vice president and general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call on Tuesday. “Am I certain? I’m not sure I will be here tomorrow. But I plan that, and in the same way, I plan to have a full season. “

According to Pash, the NFL remains focused on playing the entire season, as expected, and “in front of fans of our usual stadiums.” Much of this plan, of course, will depend on public health recommendations related to COVID-19, he said, and the potential extension of limiting large gatherings to stem the spread of the virus.

“We are still in March, so there are still a few months between the time and the start of our season,” said Pash. “The belief and the information we have leads us to continue to focus on a season that starts on time and is played normally.”

NFL training camps are slated to begin in late July, followed by the regular season in early September. Pash added that schedules are expected to be released on May 9.

Pash also said the league remains committed to hosting its five scheduled international games in 2020 (four in London and one in Mexico City), pending medical and government approval in Britain and Mexico.

The NFL also announced Tuesday that it would officially expand its playoffs to include 14 teams, with league owners voting to add a wildcard team to each conference starting in the 2020 season.

The new format will include four division winners and three wildcard players in the AFC and NFC, with only the seeded No. 1 in each conference winning a week off in the playoff opening weekend.

The remaining six division winners will stage first-round matches, with three games played on Saturday January 9 and three more on Sunday January 10. The NFL previously extended the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams for the 1990 season.