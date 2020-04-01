Within six minutes, NFL agent Buddy Baker lost both parents to the coronavirus.

Baker announced in a video Tuesday that his mother and father – married for over 51 years – died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

“My parents were amazing people,” said Baker. “They had been married for over 51 years and died six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health. “

Baker, who represents wide receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Jack Doyle, among other NFL stars, hoped to remind everyone that such a tragedy can happen to anyone right now.

“We live in a world where” it can’t happen to me. It cannot happen to us. It can’t happen to my family. “Well, it happened to us,” said Baker, CEO of Exclusive Sports Group. “I would like to take this time to encourage people to think about making a change. Although the CDC and all regulators make suggestions on what we should do, I’m not sure everyone understands the importance of it. Hopefully this can be the catalyst for change. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands as regularly as possible. Above all, stay at home.

“It’s not the easy choice, but it’s the right choice. It is the safe choice. “