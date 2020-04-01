Dean & Deluca, a pioneer in the retail of fine products in New York for decades, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the 43-year-old grocer to the brink, according to court documents, but he hopes to sell his brand name – known for luxury items like 165 cans of Siberian caviar – for $ 50 million. dollars.

Joel Dean and Giorgio DeLuca opened the first store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in 1977.

But in recent years, it has changed hands several times – the latest was bought in 2014 for $ 140 million by Thailand-based real estate company Pace Development – and the chain has struggled against low-cost competitors.

There were 42 stores worldwide when Pace bought the chain.

By mid-2019, Dean & DeLuca were short of cash and Pace was unable to offer additional loans to finance the continuing losses. The company closed all of its outlets and closed its e-commerce website.

According to the file, there are still a handful of franchise stores that owe approximately $ 1.5 million in royalties.

But its assets are not close to covering the massive debts of Dean & Deluca.

The company has accumulated $ 100 million in operating losses and owes $ 700,000 to suppliers. The grocer owes about $ 275 million to his lenders, owners, sellers and other creditors, according to the record.

Dean & Deluca has an employee staying in New York, according to court documents.