Sony presents a duo of new headphones: the real WF-XB700 wireless headphones and the WH-CH710N headset.

These are not new flagships replacing the WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones and the famous WH-100XM3 over-ear headphones, and will, in fact, be a little more affordable at $ 129.99 and $ 199.99 respectively. Both are on preorder at the moment and will be shipped this month. Let’s dive into what is new and what fascinates us.

WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones

At just under $ 130, the WF-XB700 are cheaper than Sony’s best WF-1000XM3. But these do not contain all the functionality. In particular, there is no active noise cancellation found on these. However, you might get some passive noise cancellation, as these are in the ear and probably make a solid seal. We can’t wait to test them for sound quality and see how much noise gets into them.

The XB700s benefit from Sony’s Extra Bass technology, designed to boost bass and bass. It should be a clean, crisp experience with these tones, and it should keep the voice just as clear and vibrant, adding a well-rounded experience. Powering the entire audio experience will be a 12mm neodymium driver.

contrary to AirPods or Powerbeats, these will not have quick coupling with iOS or macOS devices. With Bluetooth inside, it will be a standard pairing experience. Like all real wireless headphones, these live in a case that doubles as a charger. You will get 18 hours of battery life in total, according to Sony, with nine hours on the headphones and nine on the case. A 10-minute charge should also give you 60 minutes to read.

These seem to be quite similar in design to the WF-1000XM3, with the ear tips resting firmly in your ears and the buds sticking out a bit or resting close to your ear. The headphones use Sony’s Tri-hold structure, which gives the headphones three points of contact so they don’t fall out. Additionally, the WF-XB700 has an IPX4 rating, which means they are good for splashing water and sweat, so they should be a solid option for workouts.

ANC WH-CH710N On-Ear Headphones

The color intrigues us, but the WH-CH710N excites us. For $ 199.99, you get a pair of on-ear cans with active noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life.

The boxes have an AI noise cancellation, which will analyze the space you are in to select the appropriate level of noise cancellation. There are also two microphones on the WH-CH710N, which allow them to listen in front and behind you. For example, on an airplane sitting near the engines, INAC can raise the level, but if you use them in a library, it can lower the level. Pretty cool, and similar to what we saw on WH-100XM3 from Sony and Bose 700s. There is also an ambient sound mode that will pump out certain environmental sounds.

On the audio side, these should produce a great sound with 30mm drivers inside. It should be a well-rounded experience that does not shrink from impressive bass and treble tones. As these are over-ear headphones, you can adjust them as you wish. After all, not all heads are the same size. There are metal sliders that will give you room for adjustments. According to the photos, the earpieces have a large size and should fit most ears.

On the battery side, you will probably get up to 35 hours of playback, which is quite impressive. There is a lithium-ion battery inside the WH-CH710N and it supports fast charging. Ten minutes of charging will allow you to get an hour of reading. These also charge with a USB Type-C port and cable.

The last feature that caught our attention is near field communication. NFC is the same technology that powers Apple Pay and other contactless payment solutions. Sony uses it here for quick pairing and music playback at the touch of a button. You simply type an NFC-compatible device on the WH-CH710N and it will establish a connection. It will not work on the iPhone because the NFC connection is not always being broadcast, but it should work on Android devices.

Let’s sum up

Sony’s new real wireless earphones and INAC headphones are on pre-order on Wednesday and will be delivered this month. TThe real WF-XB700 wireless is available in black or blue for $ 129.99. WH-CH710N is only available in black and costs $ 199.99. And if you want to go high end, Sony’s WH-100XM3 is now available for $ 349.99, with WF-1000XM3 for $ 229.99. We’ll be starting practice tests soon, so stay tuned for a full review on CNN Underscored.

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.