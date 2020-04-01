With college sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been surprising if the NCAA delayed its schedule to come up with new name, image and likeness regulations – especially given the the slowness with which the road to change has already been.

But the chairman of the NCAA Division I board, Grace Calhoun, said Tuesday morning that his group would meet as scheduled in late April to advance legislation.

“He’s absolutely always on the right track, and I can tell you that I haven’t seen any slowdowns,” said Calhoun, athletic director for Pennsylvania, in a telephone interview. “The working groups continue to meet very regularly, and we are still able to present the first recommendations to the full council for its April meeting, which will of course take place virtually.”

From there, Calhoun said that a second wave of proposals that would look into the details of “the trickiest stuff” like group licensing opportunities for athletes would be prepared for the NCAA Board of Governors in August and that the final vote would take place at the annual conference in January 2021.

California Senate Bill 206, the first to allow university athletes to benefit from third-party sponsorship agreements and hire legal representation, became law in late September but will only take effect in 2023.

While the Fair Pay to Play Act prompted the NCAA to act in the fall, bills in the process of being legislated in other states – such as Florida, with a bill coming into effect on the 1st July 2021 – kept up the pressure even with COVID-19 offers schools a plethora of more timely issues.

“Much of the sense of urgency continues to be the conversations of the states and knowing that we really need to continue our work to know that we can make changes to the NCAA legislation while continuing to work on the bill federal, “said Calhoun. “Some of the state deadlines have changed. Others have not done so, so we consider that our work is still accelerated. “

Calhoun said the NCAA is still considering federal law that will provide a single solution, “continuing to understand that more than 30 different bills are untenable.” The fear of state lawmakers and those deeply involved in the fight for the rights of university athletes is that the NCAA could use its lobbying relationships on Capitol Hill to minimize the impact of name, image and resemblance and above all maintain the status quo.

The COVID-19 situation, however, could make it difficult to develop federal legislation involving NIL.

“I think it will be difficult to do anything with this session. It’s all going to be COVID-19, ”said Tom McMillen, former congresswoman from Maryland and president of the Lead1 Assn., Which represents the interests of college sport directors. “I don’t see Congress coming back significantly before July. Then, as fall approaches, elections are approaching and the calendar for Congress is very short. “

Representative Mark Walker (RN.C.) introduced the first NIL Congress bill – the Student-Athlete Equity Act – in March 2019. His bill, which would give athletes rights to their name, image and their resemblance under no other conditions or was to be a simple “first step”.

Walker said Tuesday he had met with the NCAA legal team at the time, but has not heard from them in the past year because the association has moved to senators Americans Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who are interested in the problem and could be more “friendly,” according to Walker.

Walker remembers Romney made a speech in October and said to the NCAA, “We’re coming for you,” but he hasn’t seen anything to back up those words so far.

“This is how Congress works sometimes: go out and make a big speech on something, but once you actually read the legislation, it really wasn’t that bad,” said Walker. “There is a lot of smoke and mirrors in this city, and the NCAA has a very powerful voice in Washington, D.C.”

Walker said that before COVID-19, his goal of getting a federal bill would have been September – either his own or another – but that if the virus lives deep in summer, there might not be be no way to do it in 2020.

He said it was a challenge at this point to educate fellow representatives that NLI is not “paying to play”, as if athletes would be paid by schools as employees. He said there had been a lot of mistakes in the way NIL was discussed at Capitol Hill.

Then there is the question of whether Congress should even be involved in helping the NCAA draft its rules.

“I don’t know if it’s the job of the federal government to write the solution,” said Walker. “I tried to give the NCAA time and make the decision to resolve it and say the solution here.”

Walker said he assumed COVID-19 would drive the NCAA to push NIL legislation into the background. When he was told Tuesday that Calhoun had said the NCAA intended to stick to his schedule, he was encouraged but doubtful.

“Let’s not forget, this is something they have promised to work on for the past few years,” said Walker. “It’s not just something that has exploded in the past two months.”