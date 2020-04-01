Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert trained Tuesday for the first time since he became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

Gobert, who got rid of the disease on Friday, shared photos and a video of him boxing punches with a trainer and caption, “Back at it”, on Instagram.

The 27-year-old defensive player, 27, tested positive for the virus on March 11, which has led the NBA and possibly other professional leagues and NCAA tournaments to suspend or cancel events due to the epidemic.

There were 10 known cases of coronavirus in the NBA on Tuesday, although Gobert, teammate Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, Boston Celtics goalkeeper Marcus Smart and two unidentified Lakers players were publicly eliminated . (Although the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Liability Act – HIPAA – protects the confidentiality of medical records, some players like Smart and Nets, Kevin Durant, came forward to reveal their diagnosis, while Wood was ticked after his name was released to the media.)

7-foot-1, 245-pound Gobert grabbed many flacks after being diagnosed after saying he was “reckless” in the days before his positive test, and wanted to take the virus “more seriously” .

Gobert has since apologized and made a donation of $ 500,000, which was to be divided among part-time unemployed workers at the Utah arena.