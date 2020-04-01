The photo, posted to Patrick Beverley’s Instagram account on Monday afternoon, showed the Clippers goalkeeper with both hands wrapped tightly around a basketball during a recent game, his face so close to his leather skin that he seemed to be sharing a secret.

“Miss It,” wrote Beverley.

Beverley is one of many NBA players who, three weeks after the end of the league season after a player’s first positive test for the new coronavirus, are eager for the return of basketball. He is also one of eight players who will participate in his return on Friday – sort of.

Sixteen NBA players, including Beverley and Clippers center Montrezl Harrell, will take part in an NBA 2K video game tournament televised by ESPN starting Friday. The virtual tournament should last around 10 days, Yahoo Sports reported, with participants revealed on Tuesday. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman spearheaded the effort through their online entity, the Boardroom.

Players are ranked based on their rank in the game, as well as their tenure in the actual NBA. Durant has an overall rating of 96, is seeded and faces Derrick Jones Jr. Beverley of Miami, seeded 14, faces Hassan Whiteside, of Portland, third seeded, and Harrell, eighth seeded, faces Domantas Sabonis of Indiana.

Other participants include DeMarcus Cousins, who the Lakers gave up in February, goalkeeper Phoenix Devin Booker and Cleveland center Andre Drummond.

The 2K tournament is not the only virtual way for players to fill the basketball vacuum.

L.A. Sparks goalkeeper Chelsea Gray competes in the NBA 2K League “Showdown three for allThat takes place from Tuesday to Friday and pits players from the NFL, the NBA G League and the WNBA in a virtual three-on-three tournament. Twitch and YouTube will broadcast the tournament.