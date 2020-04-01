The US Navy is trying to build a temporary hospital in the city of Guam so that it can evacuate at least 100 sailors struck by a coronavirus on a US nuclear aircraft carrier, said the acting secretary of the navy.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is in such desperate shape that its captain released a desperate call for official aid on Monday – writing: “We are not at war. Sailors don’t have to die. “

Thomas Modly Acting Secretary of the Navy admitted to CNN that the officials “do not disagree” with Captain Brett Crozier’s terrible warning, insisting that they are doing everything in their power to help the carrier dock with Guam.

“We have been working for seven days now to get these sailors out of the ship and take them to Guam,” he told the network of the American island territory of the Western Pacific.

“The problem is, Guam doesn’t have enough beds at the moment, so we have to talk to the government there to see if we can get hotel space, create tent-like facilities,” Modly said.

However, the navy boss said there was a “balancing act” difficult to try to protect sailors while keeping a key military resource ready for action.

“It’s not the same as a cruise ship – this ship has weapons on it, it has planes on it, we have to be able to fight the fires if there are fires on board the ship, we have to run a nuclear power plant, “he told CNN.

“We all have a mission, that of defending the nation,” he insisted.

“[We want] our friends and allies – and more importantly, our enemies and adversaries – to understand that we are not giving up.

“We still have a responsibility to protect the seas, to protect our friends and allies around the world, and we are going to have to adapt on the fly in the best possible way to do so,” he said.