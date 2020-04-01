Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he had not yet read a “detailed” letter from the captain of an American aircraft carrier docked in Guam imploring the Pentagon to help contain the spread of the coronavirus among the crew.

“Well, I haven’t had a chance to read this letter, read it in detail,” Esper said in an interview on Tuesday. CBS News. “Again, I’m going to rely on the Navy chain of command to go out there and assess the situation and make sure they provide the captain and crew with all the support they need to get the sailors back on their feet. good health and bring the ship back to sea. “

Captain Brett Crozier sent a memo to the Navy Monday asking for help in responding to an epidemic among the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, urging “decisive action is required now” to comply with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for “preventing tragic results”.

“We are not at war. Sailors don’t need to die, ”Crozier wrote in the letter obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. “If we don’t act now, we can’t take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors.”

Anchor Nora O’Donnell asked Esper about the dark prediction. “Well, nobody of course needs to die at this point,” said Esper. “We are not at war. The number one priority is to take care of our soldiers and their families.”

He went on to say that he “did not think we were about to” evacuate the ship and said that additional medical personnel were being dispatched to the ship docked in Guam.

Esper also said they were trying to contain the virus and were using test kits to determine how many crew members of 4,000 people were infected.

Crozier called on the Navy to remove the crew from the ship and place them in 14-day quarantine.