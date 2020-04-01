February 22, 2020 – The 51st NAACP Image Awards ceremony takes place.

March 30, 2019 – The 50th NAACP Image Awards ceremony takes place.

The Image Awards were created in 1967 “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors and to recognize the people working in Hollywood who supported these artists”.

The Image Awards are now “a multicultural award ceremony from an African-American perspective”.

There are 54 competitive prizes in the fields of cinema, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary distinctions.

Voting rights for Image Awards are reserved for NAACP members only.

1991 – First broadcast during prime time.

2020 winners (selected):

Artist of the year: Lizzo

Exceptional TV series: “blackish”

Exceptional actor in a comic series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Exceptional actress in a comic series: Tracee Ellis Ross in “black-ish”

Exceptional television drama series: “Green leaf”

Exceptional actor in a dramatic series: Omari Hardwick in “Power”

Exceptional actress in a dramatic series: Angela Bassett in “9-1-1”

Outstanding image: “Just Mercy”

Exceptional actor in a film: Michael B. Jordan in “Just Mercy”

Exceptional actress in a film: Lupita Nyong’o in “We”

Exceptional album: “Homecoming: the live album” – Beyoncé

Complete lists of winners and nominees

2019 winners (selected)

Artist of the year: Beyonce

Exceptional TV series: “blackish”

Exceptional actor in a comic series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Exceptional actress in a comic series: Tracee Ellis Ross in “black-ish”

Exceptional television drama series: “Power”

Exceptional actor in a dramatic series: Omari Hardwick in “Power”

Exceptional actress in a dramatic series: Taraji P. Henson in “Empire”

Outstanding image: “Black Panther”

Exceptional actor in a film: Chadwick Boseman in “Black Panther”

Exceptional actress in a film: Amandla Stenberg in “The Hate U Give”

Exceptional album: “Ella Mai” – Ella Mai