Two things are becoming more and more likely if there will be a major league season this year:

1. It will start without a crowd.

2. It will start without a standard feeding system for the minor leagues.

At the heart of last week’s deal between the MLB and the Players Association, it was in good faith to understand that there would be “every effort to play as many games as possible.” The teams earn income from the games and the players earn a salary, so the two have committed to a regular season as rich in games as possible.

And it just makes sense at this point, as a team executive said, “In a few weeks, we can play games without crowds [before we can play games] with them. “Another official said,” I think the only way we play, at least at the start, is without fans. “

For now, MLB has suspended operations until at least mid-May due to decrees from the Center for Disease Control to avoid mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement states that games will not resume until there are federal, municipal or local restrictions on mass gatherings and until the commissioner determines, in consultation with medical experts, that no “unreasonable risk to the health and safety of the players, staff or spectators” persists. . However, this also allows the Commissioner to discuss in good faith to play on neutral and fanless sites.

Doors and dealership revenues are part of the teams’ financial base – some more than others. But there will be a psychological boost both for the sport and, hopefully, for the nation if the games can continue. Thus, the 30 owners would likely be forced to go ahead if it were deemed safe for the players to meet again, but not a large crowd of spectators. The games – if network personnel were authorized to do so – would be televised, which would generate income.

All sports will be faced with the question of whether fans will be willing to break the isolation and want to return to mass gatherings, or even if the CDC gives its blessing, the lingering fear to keep the crowd from continuing, of less for a while. MLB has the largest inventory with each team – in a standard year – having 81 home dates. The NBA and the NHL have 41 dates at home, but fill arenas from 15,000 to 20,000 on average, against 35,000 to 45,000 for the MLB.

Playing in empty stadiums, at least at the start, could provide MLB with a way to avoid what could be the embarrassment of a small crowd while respecting the requirement to play as many games as possible.

Playing as many games as possible will likely result in the addition of double titles, the loss of some days off and an extension to the regular season in October. This will require, first of all, the expansion of files from 26 to maybe 30, especially early to protect the weapons. But a second accelerated spring training, more games in a consolidated period and the normal wear and tear of a season means a requirement of more than 30 players throughout the season. Normally, this means promoting underage players. But the question could be which minors?

There are 162 minor league teams from Low-A to Triple-A. Think about the number of jurisdictions across the country that will have to give their blessings for the games to resume in these regions. And these clubs get a lot of their income from the crowd, and when will mass gatherings be allowed in these places?

Without consistency in when a minor league season can resume, the MLB should likely bring at least its top minor leagues to a spring training site or other location deemed safe to stay sharp in some form or another when the major league teams must complete. This could, at least initially, mimic the Educational League, which is held in the fall with teams normally inviting their best prospects for tutoring and more intensive games against educational groups from other clubs – if such games were possible in this environment.

To alleviate minor leagues which, if not on a list of 40 men, are not protected by the Players’ Association, the MLB announced Tuesday that it would pay these minor leagues $ 400 per week until 31 may and would continue to provide medical benefits.

As part of this agreement, the MLB informed the Minor Baseball League (MiLB) that the MLB clubs “are unable to supply their minor league affiliates with players due to the national emergency” . Each minor player had their uniform player contract suspended. MLB described this as an obvious step and not to read too much.

But the MLB has been at war with the MiLB, wanting to cut the number of minor league teams by a quarter as a cost-cutting and efficiency measure. It is therefore hard to imagine in a season where MLB revenues will be drastically reduced that financial support will return to previous levels even if there is a broad green light given in the near future to play both major baseball and minor. In 2020, there could be a survival and advancement mentality, which would mean that big leagues would find ways to generally maintain their power system improving the players, but focusing this year on those that may be needed at some point to help clubs in the big leagues.