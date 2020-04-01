At a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump said the impeachment “probably had” deterred him from responding to the coronavirus epidemic.

“I think I managed it very well, but I guess it probably did (distract me),” said Trump. “I mean, I was charged. I think, you know, I definitely spent some time thinking about it.”

He added: “Did it divert my attention? I think I get A + for the way I behaved during a bogus impeachment, okay? … But certainly, I guess , I thought about it and I think I probably did it – – I don’t think I would have done better if I hadn’t been charged, okay? ”

As the Trump administration continually tries to formulate the fight against Covid-19 in positive terms, front-line health workers describe their struggle in disastrous terms, describing a lack of basic protective equipment.

The tracing problems, which began earlier this year, put officials on their backs trying to tackle the magnitude of the problem and left Americans sick, in parts of the country, at home using the telemedicine for self-diagnosis.

Democrats in Congress, meanwhile, have argued that the Trump administration has been slow to respond and has not sufficiently prepared the nation for the rapid spread of the virus.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on the Trump administration to declare a public health emergency in late January, saying in a statement on January 26 that the Department of Health and Human Services should “declare a formal public health emergency for the coronavirus” in order to “release tens of millions for the CDCs (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to access.”

McConnell defended the president on Tuesday, saying, “I think the president is doing very, very well.”

The majority leader in the Senate said he believed the Democrats were working to make the President’s response “a political responsibility for him.”

“The Democrats, it seems to me, want to turn the president’s handling of it all into political responsibility for him. I see he is under attack in the countryside,” said McConnell.

During the interview, McConnell was asked about the possibility of a coronavirus phase four response bill in Congress, saying, “I think we will have to wait and see.”

Democratic House leaders are already setting priorities for an ambitious fourth coronavirus response program, saying Monday they hope to pass bipartisan legislation with more direct payments to individuals, money to state and local governments and funding for infrastructure.

"I think any type of house bill that I would consider

This story has been updated with additional information about the U.S. government’s response to the Covid-19 epidemic.