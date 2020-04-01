A Michigan man could be sentenced to life in prison after admitting to the police that he was the famous “Cascade Flasher” – the serial pervert who had turned his stomach in western state since the Clinton administration.

Kent County MPs spotted Steven Todd Pastoor Wednesday as he stood naked from the waist down outside an apartment building and peeked into a window, said police in court records. obtained by MLive.com.

The cops followed Pastoor, 54, of Grand Rapids, and arrested him in a nearby parking lot, where, still half-naked, he started to head for I-96, the investigators said.

“He admitted repeated exposures dating back to the late 1990s,” wrote Deputy Minister Paul VanRhee in an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said Pastoor, who has been charged with sexually molested and indecent exposure to indecent exposure, has been suspected of having exposed himself dozens of times in Cascade Township since 2003, reports MLive.com.

Pastoor, nicknamed the “Cascade Flasher”, was identified as a suspect in January after he started targeting a woman who then installed security cameras in her home, Detroit News reports.

It is unclear what prompted Pastoor – who was released after posting a bond – to confess. Messages left for him and Kent County MPs were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Kent County MPs say Pastoor terrorized the victims in homes, offices and parking lots, often knocking on a window to get attention before being caressed.

He also exposed himself on highways, waving while partially naked, police said.

“In many incidents, the suspect was wearing a hat and shirt, but bare from waist to toe,” wrote VanRhee.

Kent County investigators have never seen allegations of modesty exposure “of this magnitude” before, said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

“We devoted a lot of resources to this guy, trying to find him,” LaJoye-Young told MLive.com.

If found guilty of indecent exposure by a sexually offender, Pastoor could be sent from prison to life imprisonment, reports the website.