Michael Chavis sees more of his neighbor than expected during the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking to Twitter Monday night, the Red Sox first base detailed an interesting meeting with a potential influencer, who came out in his birthday suit.

“So I’m working outside today and while I was jumping rope, one of my neighbors decided to walk (slowly) to her completely naked mailbox while her husband was filming.” Chavis tweeted. “I don’t know what that means exactly, but what journey this coronavirus has taken us.”

When a responder replied, “Welcome to Florida, kid” Chavis responded: “It’s not just sulfur in the water here, buddy, I can tell you.”

Chavis concluded that he had run inside to tell the story to his girlfriend.

The Red Sox Spring Training Center is located in Fort Myers, Florida. General Manager Brian O’Halloran recently said that the majority of players in the major and minor leagues have returned home in the midst of the pandemic.

“We have some players who live locally or fairly locally,” said O’Halloran, according to Mass Live. “And I think there is still a small handful at Fort Myers.” I think we are talking about unique numbers at this point. Less than 10. “

As for Chavis, originally from Georgia, he remains in good shape and remains positive under the current circumstances.

“Since the green monster is not available at the moment, I will be balls of social distancing through these trees until baseball is back”, Chavis captioned a video last week on Instagram.

“I take this opportunity to get away from all the noise of everyday life and get away from the screens. It is extremely refreshing and really pleasant. Find the positive points that they are still there!” He said. keep on going.

The Red Sox selected Chavis 26th in the 2014 MLB Draft.