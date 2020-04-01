The legendary Rusty Staub, an April Fool baby, would have been 76 years old today. And there is absolutely no doubt what he would do right now, in our current pandemic crisis, if he had not passed away in late March (opening day, in fact) in 2018.

“I’m sure Rusty would have been on the front line,” said John Franco on Tuesday. “… Knowing him, he would have delivered food. He would have been there, doing his part. Whatever way he could help.

“I think at the moment he would have really ensured that these pantries were stored, and that we continued to raise funds, and that we made sure to provide those who did not have access to food – or those who had no money to go to the grocery store, “said Stephen Dannhauser, president of the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund that Staub founded in 1985.” … He would be at phone with our widows and children to provide a human connection. “

Staub’s commitment to helping others probably represents an even larger part of his legacy than his considerable playing career, which lasted from 1963 to 1985. Consider that he and Franco were never teammates, and that they never faced each other – Mets manager Davey Johnson is understandably never sent the Staub to the left against left pitcher Franco, then with the Reds, in 1984 or 1985 – but they became friends because of their ties to New York, at first, and finally to the Mets.

“I knew Rusty because I was a Mets fan growing up (in Brooklyn). Rusty’s (restaurant) on the Upper East Side, I went there quite often, my friend and I. But the first time I really met him was in Cincinnati, ”said Franco. “He was having a fireman’s picnic. He knew I was from New York. He asked me if I could ask some guys from the Reds to come out and sign stuff. “

Franco came and when the Reds traded Franco to the Mets before the 1990 season, the two came closer because Rusty worked as a TV analyst for the club. “I tried to follow in his footsteps by trying to give back,” said Franco. “Rusty always came up to me and asked me to bring the guys together (for charity events). We would make sure everyone except the starting pitcher would come. The two men were both heavily involved in New York’s response to the September 11, 2001 attacks, with Staub’s fund unfortunately inheriting a plethora of new recipients.

The fund continues to operate; as Dannhauser noted, there have already been victims of coronavirus in the service world. And as Franco pointed out, Staub was also very attached to his hometown, New Orleans, which was also hit by this pandemic.

“He would go back and forth between New York and New Orleans,” said Franco. “He would have been on the front lines in both states, trying to help.”

He would have been a comforting presence, red hair and everything. Although his legend continues to live even in good times, we really miss him now.

