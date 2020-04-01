At any other time, in a predominantly christian nation who consecrates freedom of worship in the Constitution, the news would seem absurd or terrifying: “A pastor arrested after having held religious services.”

But that’s what happened this week when Sheriff’s MPs handcuffed a Tampa area minister for violating municipal stay orders by gathering hundreds of people to worship.

Police said the minister, the Rev. Rodney Howard-Brown of the river in Tampa Bay, showed “a reckless disregard for human life” by potentially exposing his followers to the coronavirus.

Brown, now on bail, complained of “religious fanaticism.” The Church maintains that the right to assemble in worship is a fundamental freedom which cannot be shortened even in an emergency, and cites the first American religious dissidents, including the Baptists and Quakers, as examples of the religious persecution that the founders of the nation would have found intolerable.

The coronavirus pandemic – along with federal guidelines against large gatherings and state ordinances shutting down non-essential services – have prompted most places of worship to connect. But several mega-churches have revolted, pitting public health concerns against demands for religious freedom and differing opinions on what to do in the midst. Some religious leaders maintain that it is precisely in times of despair and disorder that the faithful must assemble.

Police in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a summons to the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge, after holding services for 1,200 people in violation of state limits.

“I have never been so proud to be persecuted for faith as my savior,” said the Reverend Tony Spell.

Pastor Tony Spell, right, walks with others after services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, March 29, 2020. Spell defied a shelter order on the spot. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

While more than half of Americans are ordered to stay at home, states have approached religious groups in different ways.

In Ohio, a closure order exempts religious gatherings. The same goes for Pennsylvania and New York, although the two states strongly discouraged the opening of worship centers. An Ohio mega-church, Solid Rock near Cincinnati, continued to meet despite harsh criticism from residents. In California, “faith-based services provided via streaming or other technologies” are considered “essential,” but not those that meet in person.

Legal experts say that while religious groups generally have great latitude to worship under the 1st Amendment and state-by-state religious freedom laws, rules prohibiting worship are legally valid if they apply to all types of group meetings.

According to a national survey published this week among regular worshipers, 17% of people said the services were still running despite warnings about the spread of the coronavirus. The survey – conducted by social scientists Paul Djupe of Denison University in Ohio, Ryan Burge of Eastern Illinois University and Andrew Lewis of the University of Cincinnati – asked 1,038 Americans to attend the service “More often than not” of the way their churches have changed due to the growing number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The professors conceded that it was possible that some of the people still attending the services would attend small meetings in homes that did not violate federal or state directives.

Lance Knippers protests outside as worshipers arrive for services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, March 29, 2020. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

The strongest protests came from conservative Christian voices.

R.R. Reno, editor of First Things, a leading conservative Christian magazine, recently said in an article that politicians were right to propose “harsh measures to slow the spread of the virus”. But he added that churches should remain open.

“When we worship, we join the Christian rebellion against the false lordship of principalities and powers that claim to rule our lives, including illness and death”, Reno wrote this month.

Scott Thumma, professor of sociology and religion at Hartford Seminary, warned that the mega-churches criticized for their meeting represented a tiny fraction of American religious.

They are “a relatively small number – probably not more than 15% – of the country’s more than 1,700 Protestant mega-churches,” said Thumma, who studies mega-churches. “Those who continue to have services are more likely to be those who subscribe to the prosperity gospel beliefs who claim that God will protect them from adversity or oppose their claims of religious freedom to the well-being of those they want to evangelize. I would say that this percentage of large churches with service is about the same as the small congregations that still meet, at least according to the few polls and surveys recently published. “

Thumma added that “mega-churches and other large churches are best prepared to adapt to the current situation. They have technical expertise, cameras and other technologies, a small group ministry system and a well-established online donation program. This is something that many small churches are missing.

It was not only Christian groups that continued to meet. In New York, local media said the police had to break up a bat mitzvah over the weekend in Lakewood, New Jersey, where there is a large Orthodox Jewish community. The ceremony brought together between 40 and 50 people. For Muslims, who generally worship in large groups on Friday, Islamic councils across the country have recommended closing mosques. Many families have chosen to pray together at home.

The Rev. Jim Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor of the Catholic journal America, suggested that the conservative religious groups that continued to meet in large numbers were hypocritical.

“I am stunned by church leaders who reject the most basic advice from public health officials during a pandemic,” he said in an interview. “It’s just an old stupidity, the kind that puts people’s lives at risk. As such, it’s anti-life. The next time one of these groups calls themselves pro-life, we have to remind us of these deadly decisions. “

Times author Molly Hennessy-Fiske in Houston contributed to this report.