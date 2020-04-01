“Serving the residents of the eleventh congressional district of North Carolina for the past seven years has been the honor of my life,” he wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. . “I will be eternally grateful for this opportunity.”

He wrote that his resignation was effective at 5 p.m. AND.

Meadows has been to President Donald Trump side over the past few weeks as part of a transition period. He will officially have his first day as White House chief of staff on Tuesday, an assistant to Meadows told CNN.

Meadows will be Trump’s fourth chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, another former congressman, in office.

After being one of the first Republican lawmakers to campaign with Trump before the 2016 election, when others initially kept their distance, Meadows became one of Trump’s closest advisers. He is a regular presence in the west wing and has developed a close relationship with Trump’s son-in-law and daughter, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump – a must-see for proximity to the west wing. While Meadows was still in Congress after announcing his departure, he had spoken to the president several times a day on the phone and advised him on a wide variety of topics, according to someone familiar with the matter. In his new role, Meadows will have a quality that his predecessors lacked: strong relationships with legislators on both sides of the aisle. Not only was Meadows a member of the Conservative Liberty Caucus during his time at Capitol Hill, but he also had ties to several Democratic lawmakers. The role of chief of staff, traditionally one of the most important in any administration, was difficult in the Trump era. Its three leaders have tried different styles of government, but the result is almost always the same: the president ultimately makes the decisions, and ultimately undermines his deputy. Meadows brings a single staff member from his office home to join him at the White House – his chief of staff. He will also bring a few collaborators already working in the Trump administration to his team, said someone familiar with his plans. Meadows will also hire former representative John Fleming, a former Freedom Caucus colleague and the current Assistant Secretary to the Department of Commerce, as a senior assistant. But Meadows will have a smaller than usual coterie within the White House, unlike some of its predecessors who sought to bring allies with them. CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional reports on Meadows.

