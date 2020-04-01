Representative Max Rose will deploy with the National Guard starting Thursday to help respond to coronaviruses in his home district of Staten Island, the congressman said.

Rose (D-NY) said Tuesday that he will serve as an operations officer at the Staten Island facility beginning April 1.

The House Democrat has the rank of captain in the army’s national guard.

“Over the past month, I have seen incredible acts of bravery and sacrifice from our first responders, nurses, doctors and essential workers who never thought they would be on the front lines of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, “said Rose. .

“My activation and deployment are nothing compared to what our city, our state and our country have asked of everyone. And that is certainly nothing compared to the other men and women who serve in uniform here at home and abroad. I’m just trying to do my homework and my little bit. “

Rose’s office said it planned the deployment to last a few weeks, possibly during the worst of the epidemic.

The Congressman will be stationed at the South Beach Psychiatric Center or the College of Staten Island. The two are currently being converted to emergency centers to fight the epidemic.

Rose’s statement added a note of praise for Governor Andrew Cuomo, attributing to him “the identification and securing of these critical sites for Staten Island”.

The New York Democrat served as an active duty military officer in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013, for which he earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry badge. He continued to serve in the custody after being elected to the House in 2018.