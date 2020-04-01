Representative Thomas Massie says his decision to force lawmakers to return to Washington to vote on a $ 2 trillion coronavirus bill has actually done President Trump a disservice – although he was not in able to explain it to the president by phone.

The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday it was unlikely that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) would be able to shift her priorities to Congress during the crisis.

“I tried to call [Trump] after everything went down to smooth things out and to emphasize that “Hey look, I have what I need [and] I have strengthened your hand, because now Pelosi has no precedent where everyone stays at home and she can pass bills in the House, “said Massie in an interview with the podcast The Disruption Zone.

He must have left a message that has not been returned.

Massie became Washington’s most hated man on Friday, with colleagues on both sides accusing him of compromising their health, and Trump tweeted that Massie should be kicked out of the GOP.

“The tweet is not the end of a relationship with this president,” said Massie, adding that the new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is “one of my best friends.” Meadows was attacked on Twitter by Trump in 2017 for opposing a GOP plan to repeal Obamacare, said Massie.

Massie said on the podcast that he thought Trump was “in a bad mood” after watching TV coverage that suggested that he would delay the stimulus and turn the stock market around. Trump called him on Friday before the vote, but Massie said it was a one-way conversation.

“I was basically listening only,” said Massie. “I think he was upset because he had a bad understanding of the situation.”

Libertarian lawmakers said House leaders would not allow remote voting for fear of losing the power to “wring arms and threats and kickbacks” on the floor of the House, making its important action to avoid barely assisted votes on huge bills.

Massie said he was unjustly besieged by reporters asking him to comment on Monday’s diagnosis of Brooklyn Democratic Representative Nydia Velazquez with an alleged positive coronavirus case.

Velazquez shared a lecturer’s desk with dozens of colleagues on Friday and then attended a celebration of the bill with House leaders including Pelosi and the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). She and many other New Yorkers flouted CDC guidelines that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

Massie made fun of his guilt for Velazquez’s disease.

“Because of the incubation time, I think what they are trying to say is that she already had it and I forced her to come and give it to other members of Congress,” said said Massie. He said Pelosi and McCarthy could have allowed lagged roll-call votes as an alternative for legislators to come out en masse.

Pelosi’s plans for a fourth package are expected to focus on an assortment of 1,400 pages of political reform, including environmental and same-day registration changes that Republicans say are unrelated to COVID-19. Massie said recent directives to lawmakers that they will be notified of a vote on the travel bill prove that he was able to obstruct expedited legislation.

“Pelosi’s plan is that this third virus invoice was a down payment and that she has a fourth invoice which is virtually already written and which contains everything that she could not include in this invoice,” said Massie.

“If someone stands up and objects to the fourth bill if no one has opposed the third bill, they will say,” You have no leg to stand on. We have already done so. We have set a precedent. We have already agreed that it is okay for people to stay home and violate the Constitution and Nancy Pelosi can pass the bill without us here. “

Massie added that Trump and the Senate would face public pressure to comply. “Pelosi, if she is the first to introduce a law and get it through the House, and the Senate and the President have done nothing, it looks like they are delaying it,” he said.