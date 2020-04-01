Marriott said on Tuesday that the names of hotel guests, loyalty account information and other personal information could have been accessed in the second major data breach that hit the company in less than two years.

Approximately 5.2 million customers worldwide may have been affected, the company said. The information collected can include names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, loyalty information for related companies like airlines, and even room preferences. Marriott said it was still investigating but did not believe that credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s license information had been accessed.

Marriott has 7,300 hotels and resorts in 134 countries, including the Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton and Westin chains. The company said it noticed an unexpected amount of guest information at the end of February using the credentials of two employees at a franchise property. Marriott said it thought the activity started in mid-January. He said he disabled these connections and helped the authorities in their investigation.

The company did not specify whether the employees whose identifiers were used were suspects in the investigation. The company also did not specify whether these employees were still on the staff.

“The company does not currently believe that its total costs associated with this incident will be significant,” said Marriott in a statement.

Marriott has created a website, mysupport.marriott.com and a call center to assist affected customers. There is another website which helps people determine if they have been affected.

Over 500 million Starwood customers have breached their data, says Marriott

In November 2018, Marriott reports huge data breach in which hackers accessed information on as many as 383 million guests. In this case, Marriott said that the unencrypted passport numbers of at least 5.25 million customers had been accessed, as well as the credit card information for 8.6 million customers. The hotel brands concerned were operated by Starwood before its acquisition by Marriott in 2016.

The FBI investigated the data theft, and investigators suspected the hackers were working for the Chinese Ministry of State Security, the approximate equivalent of the CIA. At the time, it was one of the biggest cyberattacks ever launched against a business.

Marriott said it has informed customers of the new data breach. The Maryland-based company offers affected customers free registration to a personal information monitoring service for up to one year.