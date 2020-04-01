Marriott is investigating its second major data breach in just over a year – one that may have revealed personal information to millions of hotel guests, the company said.

The breach – the third Marriott reported in less than two years – potentially revealed the names, addresses, dates of birth, loyalty account details and other information for as many as 5.2 million guests, said on Tuesday Maryland conglomerate.

The company is still investigating the incident, but said it did not believe information about the payment cards, driver’s license numbers or passwords for Marriott Bonvoy benefit accounts had been revealed.

Marriott said it discovered in late February that an “unexpected amount” of customer information was being accessed on a corporate system using the login information of two employees of a franchised hotel. The violation likely started in mid-January, the company said.

Marriott disabled problematic credentials upon discovery of the violation and informed the relevant authorities, according to a press release.

“The company does not currently believe that its total costs associated with this incident will be significant,” said Marriott.

The breach came just over a year after Marriott revealed that hackers had stolen the personal information of nearly 500 million Starwood hotel guests. The company discovered this violation affecting brands such as St. Regis and W Hotels in September 2018 and later learned that Starwood systems had been hacked since 2014.

Marriott also revealed in October 2019 that a hacker had accessed information about the company’s staff, including their names, addresses and social security numbers.

Marriott’s share price fell 5.5% to $ 70.69 Wednesday at 11:47 a.m.