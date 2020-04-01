With the NBA season suspended, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has found the time to strike a deal in Los Feliz, buying the home of Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson for $ 4.776 million.

The neo-Mediterranean style place, built in 1935, has a lot of character. Nestled behind doors, it is surrounded by grassy courtyards, tropical landscapes and a handful of romantic outdoor lounges.

Inside, original details such as the beamed ceilings and the wrought iron compete with the custom finishes and touches of bright colors. Animal-themed wallpaper covers the formal dining room, while the family room and library feature shades of green.

1/9 The swimming pool. (Hilton and Hyland) 2/9 The home. (Hilton and Hyland) 3/9 The lowered living room. (Hilton and Hyland) 4/9 The dining room. (Hilton and Hyland) 5/9 A dining area is located next to the kitchen. (Hilton and Hyland) 6/9 The emerald green den. (Hilton and Hyland) seven/9 The master suite has a fireplace and a living room. (Hilton and Hyland) 8/9 The guest house is two storeys. (Hilton and Hyland) 9/9 The house sits on about a third of an acre. (Hilton and Hyland)

A spiral staircase leads upstairs, where the impressive master suite has a living room, fireplace, vaulted door and navy blue walls and carpets. It is one of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms on 6,263 square feet.

The covered balconies overlook a backyard which contains a swimming pool fed by a fountain and a spa and is surrounded by palm trees. A two-story guesthouse with a lounge and wet bar completes the property, which spans one-third of an acre.

Lasry, 60, is CEO of Avenue Capital Group, a multinational investment company focused on distressed securities and private equity. In 2014, he and his hedge fund manager colleague Wes Edens led a small group of investors who bought the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team from former U.S. senator Herb Kohl for $ 550 million. Forbes lists Lasry’s net worth at $ 1.8 billion.

Ronson, 44, is known as the producer of hits such as Amy Winehouse’s album “Back to Black” as well as the singles “Rehab” and “Uptown Funk”. Two years ago, the British musician tripled by winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for co-writing the song “Shallow” for the film “A Star Is Born”. It was his seventh Grammy Award.

Public records have shown that Ronson used a corporation to purchase the property in 2016 for approximately $ 4.295 million.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland owned the list. Sheena Sadaghiani of Keller Williams Realty Brentwood represented Lasry.