The NFL is the only major sports league to do business (almost) as usual during the coronavirus epidemic. With the free agency in progress and the upcoming project from April 23 to 25 (albeit in a television studio instead of the extravagance planned in Las Vegas), here are some choices of total earnings for 2020 that are starting to show value:

Detroit lions

Over 6.5 wins

The Lions finished with the third NFL record last year, 3-12-1 overall. Their winning streak for the next season has been set at 6.5 and, surprisingly, smart money has quietly poured into the Over. The Over 6.5 is pushed to -125 at FanDuel, -118 at DraftKings and -121 at PointsBet, signaling market consensus at all levels. Detroit has added multiple players via free agency or trade, including LB Jamie Collins, S Duron Harmon, CB Desmond Trufant, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Danny Shelton and QB Chase Daniel. Lions also have choice # 3 in the project. With a healthy Matthew Stafford and unavoidable head coach Matt Patricia entering year three, can Lions go 7-9 or better? Based on their total wins over 6.5, the answer could be yes.

Cleveland Browns

Less than 8.5 wins

Like the last off-season, the Browns generated a lot of buzz by involving several key players via free agencies or exchanges. Last year was Odell Beckham Jr., this year it’s TE Austin Hooper and OT Jack Conklin. Cleveland finished 6-10 last season and its winning total is set at 8.5 in most stores. However, smart money doesn’t buy Cleveland to go 9-7 or better. At FanDuel, the Under 8.5 is juice up to -136 and at PointsBet it is juice up to -125. DraftKing started at 8.5 and actually dropped to 8, further proof of the pro money hitting the Under. The half victory could prove crucial because an 8-8 season would cash the Under at FanDuel and PointsBet but grow at DraftKings.

Houston Texans

Over 7.5 wins

Buying low and selling high is a philosophy that guides value wise sages, especially when it comes to overreaction during the off season to win totals. The Texans finished 10-6 last season, but were crushed by fans and the media for swapping away star WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals this offseason. Conventional wisdom says that losing Hopkins is huge and Houston is a much worse team without him on the field. However, the pros seem to be buying low on the Texans to go 8-8 or better this season. Their total wins are 7.5 with the Over juiced at -120 at FanDuel. It went from 7.5 to 8 at PointsBet. DraftKings is suspended 7.5 even -110 on both sides. Jumping on the Over 7.5 before it goes to 8 seems attractive to many sharp objects. After all, Houston still has Deshaun Watson.