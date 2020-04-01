Cash-strapped Americans – even those who have lost their jobs – cannot expect to take a break from their credit report if they miss a loan, rent or mortgage payment due to the pandemic of coronavirus, a new report said on Tuesday.

The powerful financial industry has successfully lobbied Congress to reject a moratorium on recording missed and late payments on credit reports during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The fact that the industry has succeeded in convincing legislators to remove consumer protections has raised fears that people who lose their livelihoods without fault on their part will see their credit scores fall, making it more difficult, if not impossible , obtaining credit in the future.

Lawmakers told the newspaper that legislation that would have prevented credit bureaus from publishing negative credit information for four months had been dropped in the frenzy of special interest lobbying before the 2 trillion bill was passed dollars last week.

The Democrats Sense. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Brian Schatz of Hawaii pledged to continue fighting for the proposed moratorium.

“Although our bill has not gone into the final package, this problem will not go away”, Brown wrote on Twitter.

“I will continue to fight with @brianschatz to ensure that families do not take an unfair blow to their credit during this crisis.”

The National Consumer Law Center said that trusting creditors to help consumers was a fantasy that was “just not acceptable.”

But the industry insisted that it already had sufficient measures in place to protect people’s credit rating during disasters, and argued that incomplete reports could create headaches for banks, corporations, credit cards and other lenders.

Before the vote on the package, Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, chairman of the Senate banking committee, had withdrawn the Democrats’ proposal and replaced it with wording that left it to creditors to help consumers.

A person’s three-digit credit score determines whether they can get credit cards, loans and mortgages and what interest rate they would pay.

The score is calculated taking into account the payment history, the amount of outstanding debt, the duration of the credit history and other information.

Creditors have stated that they will use a natural disaster code during the pandemic for missing or late payments, and will tell lenders that the borrower is not to blame so that credit scores will not be adversely affected.

“Reporting negative information with a code does not work because that negative information is still in the system,” said Ed Mierzwinski, who oversees the federal consumer program for PIRG, a consumer advocacy group, in the Journal.

“We are preparing for a flood of late and missed payments due to the crisis. The only way to really help people is to turn off the taps of negative information from credit bureaus. “

Brown and Schatz presented their proposed moratorium on March 18.

On March 21, the United States Chamber of Commerce and Associations replaced banks, financial services companies and credit unions and wrote to the leaders of the Senate and the House to the effect that they have no need to intervene.

“As you consider options to protect consumers from harm, be aware that the blanket removal of all adverse information from credit reports could disrupt consumer access to credit in the future,” the letter said.

But Chi Chi Wu, a lawyer at the National Consumer Law Center, laughed at this argument.

“Where is the political will to protect consumers? It is one of the few things the federal government can do to really help people without costing the federal government money, “said Wu.