Space X is preparing for a crucial test that could help send astronauts into space from American soil for the first time in almost a decade. The unmanned Dragon capsule will intentionally detach from the Falcon 9 rocket a few minutes after takeoff on Sunday. The unmanned flight abandonment test aims to prove that Space X can bring astronauts back to safety in the event of an emergency. Mark Strassman reports from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where Saturday’s launch has been postponed due to weather conditions.