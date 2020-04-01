“You hurt elderly people like me – well, not me, I have nothing to do with you. I will never see you,” he said. “But you know, others, let’s say other seniors, who might be your loved ones. Who the hell knows.”
David did not understand why people do not listen to this advice.
“You are missing out on a fantastic opportunity. A unique opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you spend this,” he said from from his chair. “Well, maybe because you’re not that bright.”
David said that anyone who has seen his show should know that nothing good ever leaves home.
“There are just problems,” he said. “It is not a good place.”
Her advice was to stay on the couch, watch TV, and avoid everyone.
David made an exception for plumbing emergencies, but said he was sure to wipe everything down after the plumber was gone.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/EA6BD45qHQw/index.html